Will Smith's mother breaks silence on son's Oscars altercation with Chris Rock She addressed the shock moment with some choice words

Will Smith's mother, Carolyn Smith, has jumped to the defence of her son after he hit Chris Rock during the Academy Awards.

The 85-year-old opened up in an interview with ABC6 News and insisted his actions were completely out of character.

MORE: Serena Williams speaks out after Will Smith's public apology

Will stunned the audience at the Oscars when he walked up on stage and slapped the presenter in the face after he made a joke about the nominee's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Smith assaults Chris Rock at the Oscars

But Carolyn stands by her son and says it's like nothing she has ever seen before from him.

"He is a very even, people-person," she said. "That's the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime." She added: "I've never seen him do that."

MORE: Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

SEE: Celebrities react to Will Smith's shocking Chris Rock altercation

Carolyn wasn't at the ceremony in Los Angeles but had dressed up to watch the awards from her home in Philadelphia.

Carolyn said his son's actions were completely out of character

She, along with many of Will's relatives had gathered together in the hopes of seeing Will win his first Academy Award.

While he achieved that life-changing moment, it was eclipsed by his outburst. Carolyn attempted to focus on Will's work ethic though, and she said she knows "how hard he works, and he never half-steps," before suggesting he take a vacation and rest.

RELATED: Will Smith's fans convinced attack on Chris Rock was 'staged' after actor predicted 'chaos' hours earlier

Will has since released a lengthy statement apologizing to Chris Rock which read: "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," he began his statement.

Will issued an apology after his outburst

"My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

Finally apologizing to Chris, he continued: "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.