Kate Beckinsale wows fans with sultry dress as she spends time with unexpected star The star knows how to elicit reactions from fans

Kate Beckinsale is turning up the heat in more ways than one! The star is no stranger to dazzling fans with her jaw-dropping looks and impressive figure, and she truly showed off both for the annual Vanity Fair Oscars after party.

The star-studded event followed an eventful night that seriously left fans talking, and Kate's sultry look is certainly adding to the chatter, as was a romantic link with Jason Momoa.

The actress stunned in a show-stopping see-through dress by Zuhair Murad.

The black dress featured a skin-tight bodysuit with a sweetheart neckline as a base, and was layered with a sheer tulle dress with beaded flowers on it, letting Kate's incredible figure truly stand out. She styled the look with a tousled, voluminous ponytail and edgy diamond earrings.

Fans couldn't help but inundated the star's comment section with compliments, writing: "WOW SO STUNNING," and: "Crushing it Kate!!" as well as: "ALL OF THIS IS SHEER PERFECTION," among a slew of fire and heart-eyes emojis. Paris Hilton also commented: "Gorgeous!"

The Serendipity actress revealed the process of getting ready, which of course had to include a photo of her beloved cat Clive, sitting atop her gown next to her sky-high heels and gold purse.

Kate's fabulous look

She also shared behind-the-scenes images from the envy-worthy party, featuring photos with various celebrities. She captioned a picture with Rita Ora and Taika Waititi with: "Fam oh fam," and called Isla Fisher "gorgeous" in another snap posing with the Confessions of a Shopaholic star.

However it was one picture she didn't post that received the most reaction, as she sparked dating rumors with none other than Jason.

Jason, Kate, Rita and Zendaya at the star-studded event

The Aquaman actor was spotted lending the mother-of-one his jacket towards the end of the night as temperatures lowered. The two appear in a photo huddled close together, smiling at one another in conversation, which they reportedly did throughout the night.

The potential pairing comes just a few months after Jason and Lisa Bonnet announced they were going their separate ways after over a decade together.

