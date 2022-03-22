Kate Beckinsale has fans seeing double in risque denim look The star previously revealed how she gets her jaw-dropping abs

Kate Beckinsale looks out of this world in her latest Story posted on Instagram. The star shared a jaw-dropping photo where she proved her hard work at the gym seriously paid off.

The cheeky post featured her adorable cat, Clive, who the star often puts through her hilarious shenanigans.

While Kate seemed overjoyed with her latest outfit choice, Clive looked less than pleased.

The actress first shared a picture from her stunning and bright Los Angeles living room, posing next to the adorable cat, who she had dressed in a denim vest with patches on it.

The gray cat was hilariously frowning, as his mom posed next to him, matching by also wearing a denim jacket.

However, it's the next picture that truly takes the cake, as the London native revealed the rest of her incredible look.

The cheeky Instagram Story

She showed off her insane abs, as she posed with the denim jacket open and nothing under it, paired with low-rise black sweatpants. The Serendipity actress smiled ear to ear as she put her hand through her long, light brown hair.

Meanwhile, Clive was hilariously giving his back to the camera, still in his denim ensemble, looking up at his mom.

Kate recently revealed through a video posted on Instagram exactly what was keeping her so in shape, though fans deemed the move too risky for them. She showed off her incredible strength, as she completed an intense workout with little to no struggle.

More of Kate's shenanigans with Clive

In the clip, she has the back of her knees hanging from the rails of the stair-like prop, her head upside down, several feet away from the floor. Wearing tight workout leggings and a sports bra, she is seamlessly doing multiple reps of a tough move, crunching her abs as she reaches her hands to the ceiling.

Fans were left absolutely stunned, flooding Kate's comment section with inquisitive comments of how she does it.

