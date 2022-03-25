Jessica Chastain is gorgeous in backless jumpsuit for glam appearance The Best Actress Oscar nominee looked incredible

Jessica Chastain is gearing up for one of the biggest nights of her career as she is hotly tipped to finally win an Oscar for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

The Best Actress in a Leading Role nominee will no doubt bring some glitz and glamour to the red carpet on Sunday, but ahead of that, Jessica put on a show-stopping display at the Ralph Lauren runway collection in New York City earlier this week.

The 44-year-old gave fans a peek at her jaw-dropping transformation on Instagram, showing a clip of herself sitting in a makeup chair before jumping to the finished result – and it was stunning!

Of course, Jessica looked just as beautiful before her makeover, wearing a simple blue top with no makeup and her hair yet to be styled.

But following her glam squads' magic hands, the actress transformed into a total knockout, wearing a plunging black jeweled jumpsuit with her fiery tresses expertly styled into loose waves.

Jessica floored fans with her glam transformation

Her followers went wild for her gorgeous look, with one responding: "Stunning before and stunning after!" A second said: "Jessica, you are beautiful before and after your makeup, always!!!!!"

A third joked: "Miss, please stop with your perfection. Thanks [fire emoji]."

Jessica looked gorgeous in her sparkly jumpsuit

Jessica is no stranger to a makeup artist's chair and for her most recent role as Minnesotan televangelist Tammy Faye, she revealed she would often spend at least seven hours a day transforming into the character.

The Molly's Game star admitted to Katie Couric that she was eventually forced to wear compression socks to avoid the dangerous consequences of sitting still for long periods of time, which has been said to affect the body's ability to regulate blood sugar and blood pressure.

