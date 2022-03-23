Kelly Clarkson collapses in disbelief after being shown up by Anne Hathaway The WeCrashed star left the Kelly Clarkson Show host stunned

Kelly Clarkson sparked a huge reaction from her fans after she collapsed during her daytime talk show on Tuesday.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host was left faceplanting the floor after being upstaged by Anne Hathaway during a rendition of Sing That Name That Tune, which sees Kelly and her celebrity guests go head-to-head to identify and then perform songs after hearing only a few chords.

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson collapses after Anne Hathaway upstages her

Already losing the first few rounds to the WeCrashed star, Kelly was told by comedian and game host Matt Iseman to "start stepping up your game,” after which she begged him to "play a freaking song I'll know".

Despite her request being granted and the band launching into her 2004 hit Since U Been Gone, Anne was just too quick for Kelly and was the first to figure out the track and belt out the song's anthemic chorus.

Falling to the floor in utter disbelief, a stunned Kelly said: "How did you know it from just that?" to which Anne responded: "Kelly Clarkson if you do not understand how much we all love that song. Everybody here knew it on the first one. Everybody here knew it."

Kelly hit the deck on her own talk show

After blurting out a few expletives, Kelly shared her embarrassment at being beaten at her own game and joked she should just walk away from her daytime talk show.

"Should I just quit? Oh my God," she said. "This is embarrassing… Whatever, I'm so happy for you. Jesus, take the wheel."

Fans were quick to react to the clip Kelly shared on Instagram, with many in hysterics over her reaction, flooding her comments with crying with laughter emojis.

One responded: "One word. EPIC!" A second said: "This is hilarious! Everyone knows that song." A third added: "Just amazing this was! Loved this segment with Anne Hathaway!! She can sing and you with the last song, just wow; The both of you!!"

