Michelle Keegan expresses her heartache after Tom Parker dies from brain cancer The Wanted star died aged 33 from a brain tumour

Michelle Keegan has expressed her sadness following the death of The Wanted singer Tom Parker.

MORE: Celebrities pay tribute as The Wanted's Tom Parker dies

The actress, who once dated Tom's bandmate Max George, penned a heartfelt message to the late star's wife Kelsey Hardwick. Alongside a photo, Michelle wrote: "Absolutely heartbroken for Kelsey, his beautiful babies, family and everyone who knew Tom.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tom Parker stars in funny video with wife and baby girl

"What a truly special guy. Such an honour to have known him and witness first hand their love, they really are the true definition of soul mates." She concluded the tribute: "Gone far too soon, rest peacefully Tom x @being_kelsey, thinking of you always x."

Upon seeing the post, Kelsey remarked: "Love you, you knew how our love was so pure and honest, soul mates till the end [heart emoji]"

MORE: Tom Parker announces he's writing a book about his cancer battle

MORE: In memoriam: remembering famous faces we lost in 2022

Tom died at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Back in October 2020, he told that he had an inoperable tumour.

Tom's wife Kelsey announced the sad news on Wednesday afternoon, writing on social media: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence."

The singer's wife Kelsey shared the sad news on social media

She continued: "We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I'm forever proud of you."

His band also paid tribute to Tom on The Wanted's official Instagram page, writing: "Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his bandmates.

"Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts. Tom Parker 1988-2022."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.