James Jordan celebrates daughter Ella's milestone with 'heavy heart'

James Jordan is no stranger to sharing his deepest feelings on social media and Wednesday was no different, as he took to Instagram to spread a little bit of happiness following the devastating news that The Wanted singer Tom Parker had passed away.

After he posted his own heartfelt tribute for Tom, who suffered the same illness as his recently deceased father, the former Strictly star took to his Instagram for a second time but with a different message.

Captioning a heart-warming video of his daughter Ella, two, he said: "Had a heavy heart all day after the news about Tom…

"And then this happened today and had to post because I’m a proud daddy and want to make you smile and hopefully warm your heart if you’ve had a bad day too. Big love all, remember life is short."

James took to his Instagram to pay tribute to Tom Parker in a heartfelt post

In the video, Ella was sat post-bath with wet hair and in her cosy pale pink pyjamas. Dad James asked her: "Ella did you just have a bath?"

Ella replied: "Yes bath and Daddy had a shower." James said: "Can you count for daddy please?" The two-year-old then proceeds to count to ten using her fingers to guide her – very impressive!

Mum, Ola Jordan commented a red love heart on the post and friends and fans of the Jordan family flocked to comment on Ella's achievement.

James recently marked one year since his dad passed away from cancer

One fan wrote: "Oh James super cute, she is such a little super star sent to cheer you & us all up at times like this xxx."

A second impressed follower replied: "That’s so good! To count in 2 parts and to say ‘and’ between the last numbers - really clever for a little girl of her age!! (I’m a preschool leader, always impressed at counting lol)."

Another commented: "Oh my days!!!! That's made me smile, she is just pure beautifulness." A fourth penned: "Awww such a clever girl and so cute too!"

Countless love hearts and heart eyes were also left amongst the comments.

