Celebrities pay tribute as The Wanted's Tom Parker dies: James Jordan, Siva Kaneswaran and more Tom passed away on Wednesday following a battle with cancer

Tom Parker sadly passed away on Wednesday following a battle with brain cancer. His wife, Kelsey Parker confirmed the news.

READ: Fans heartbroken after actress Maggie Fox dies in tragic accident

In a statement, she said: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken. Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout. He fought until the very end."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tom Parker reunites with his children in emotional video

The statement added: "We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout. He fought until the very end."

MORE: Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies aged 50 as band delivers devastating news

MORE: Country music fans heartbroken after singer Brad Martin dies aged 48

The news was immediately met with an outpouring of grief, with The Vamps singer Connor Ball writing: "33 is far too young, so much sadness, Rest in peace Tom Parker."

In an emotional post, Tom's bandmate Siva Kaneswaran wrote: "Hey Tom, hope you're having a blast up there. I am so grateful that I had a chance to witness your true courage. It has been a pleasure of my life Tommy Boy. Thank you for letting us see you light up the world. Talk to you soon and see you later. Love you brother x."

Siva shared a heartbreaking post

On The One Show, Harry Judd called the singer "charasmatic" as he reflected on his life and passed his thoughts onto Tom's family.

Fellow singer HRVY simply said: "We all love you Tom Parker," with a heart emoji and GB News presenter Dan Wootton shared: "Tom Parker was one of the good guys. So many fun times - he knew how to live well. Sometimes there is nothing fair about this life. My love to his family and Wanted brothers."

READ: Kate Beckinsale says 'life can shatter' in tribute to her beloved dad

MORE: Toni Braxton confirms heartbreaking news that sister Traci has died

Strictly star James Jordan, whose dad passed away from the same condition, posted: "Just heard that Tom Parker passed away the same wicked disease that took my father. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. He was a very special man that I had the honour of meeting several times. Rest In Peace brother. My dad will be there waiting for you with a beer."

Good Morning Britain star Charlotte Hawkins emotionally shared: "So desperately sad to hear about @tomparkerofficial. He was so full of life, and it’s just so cruel he’s gone way too soon at 33. We were both patrons of @ellenorcharity & last time we spoke he was still thinking of others, & wanting to help, despite all he was going through. He was so brave about his illness, & talked to me on @gmb about what he was going through which was such an inspiration to others. Sending huge love to @being_kelsey & @thewanted."

Charlotte shared a message for the late singer

Martin Kemp added: "Tom Parker, rest in peace my love goes out to all your family and all your friends.. your bravery, your fight and your spirit will never be forgotten."

Comedian Iain Sterling emotionally wrote: "I was fortunate enough to meet Tom on a number of occasions. A genuinely lovely man. Kind, humble and very funny - the sort of person that radiated a positive energy that lit up a room. Also 'Glad You Came' is an absolute banger! My thoughts are with Tom's family at this difficult time x

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.