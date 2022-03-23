Tom Parker announces he's writing a book about his cancer battle - and his fans can't wait

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Wanted's Tom Parker took to Instagram to share he's penning an inspirational book about his life so far, touching on everything from his cancer battler to fatherhood and finding hope.

"Hi, I’m Tom Parker, a lot of you know me as one fifth of The Wanted, but I am also a father, a husband, and a son, that’s battling brain cancer," he wrote. "My book, coming this July, is not about dying: It's a book about living. It's a book about finding hope in whatever situation you're dealt, and living your best life no matter what. It will show you how having faith in hope and daring to dream means you can carry on, against all odds."

WATCH: Tom Parker teased his new book on Instagram

The singer's friends rush to support his latest venture, which is simply titled: "Hope. My Inspirational Journey."

Bandmate Jay McGuiness wrote: "This is going to be EPIC. If you do book signing I’m available as security," while Arlene Phillips commented: "Tom this is so wonderful" while his wife Kelsey joked: "Can’t wait to read the chapter about me."

His fans were equally excited, commenting: "How amazing is this?" and "Honestly so proud, just ordered and: "I can't wait to read."

Tom has been on tour with The Wanted recently

Tom accompanied his book announcement with an emotional video, featuring photos from his life, including clips of him in hospital, with his The Wanted bandmates and heart-warming videos of his family.

The Wanted star recently returned from three weeks in Spain where he was undergoing specialist treatment for his grade 4 brain tumour. His wife Kelsey shared it was a difficult decision to go and leave their two young children, writing on Instagram: "The hardest decision we ever had to make but yet our village of people our family and friends supported us and said “What can I do?” Can’t explain how much we missed our babies x"

Pre-order Hope: My Inspirational Journey by Tom Parker, £20, Amazon

