Lorraine Kelly reveals secret to losing weight

Lorraine Kelly has opened up about her weight loss journey and shared how she's lost "well over a stone". She's managed to keep her hands off the sweeties and snacks and that's all thanks to Olympic diver, Tom Daley, who's been keeping her busy! Read her exclusive HELLO! diary below...

This week I received a lovely gift from Olympic gold medal winning diver Tom Daley. As you might know he got me hooked on knitting when he appeared on my show last year.

Since then I've been busy knitting blankets for my dog Angus, and my daughter Rosie's miniature sausage puppy Ruby.

I've also knitted cosy blankies for all of my team who have puppies, as well as my editor Victoria's eccentric pussy cat, and a very long black and tangerine Dundee United scarf for my husband Steve.

Lorraine has been getting into her knitting

Well Tom thinks it's time I graduated from knitting scarves and blankets into something a bit more challenging. I'm not ready to attempt one of his brilliant designs like that fantastic Olympic cardigan he knitted while watching the games and waiting to compete.

The TV star's daughter Rosie's dog Ruby

That was a work of art, but Tom did send me a pattern, wool and knitting needles to knit little dog jumpers, and this is now my latest project. It's a bit more tricky than blankets but really fun to do, and pets are far more understanding if you make a mistake or drop a stitch.

I just find knitting so soothing, and a real stress-buster. There's something very satisfying about creating something you have made yourself and if I'm knitting, it also means I'm not tempted to eat snacks and sweeties as I have my hands full with my latest creation.

Duncan and Caspar pictured with their handmade blankets

Of course I can still have treats like popcorn on my WW plan which is going really well. I've lost well over a stone and I'm getting back into my spring and summer clothes, but while the weather is still a bit chilly, I need to get those little dog jumpers made.

And eventually, with Tom's help I might graduate onto making jumpers and cardigans and even knitted dresses for humans as well as puppies and kittens.

