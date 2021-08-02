Inspired by Tom Daley's crafting skills at the Olympics? The best knitting and crochet kits for beginners

Tom Daley has been diving into our Instagram feeds all weekend since his big win - and it's all down to the viral photo and video snippet of the 27-year-old Olympian knitting in the stands at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

For those of you who don't know, the professional diver is a keen knitter and crochet superstar and posts his creations on his 'Made With Love by Tom Daley' Instagram account. It all started when the dad-of-one raffled away his designs to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity - a charity close to his heart after his dad died in 2011 from a brain tumour.

Tom knitting a coat for his friend's dog

Taking to Instagram recently, Tom showed one of his latest creations he made in Tokyo. "I don't normally post things that are not necessarily knitting related on my 'Made With Love' page, but myself and Matty, my synchro partner, won the Olympics yesterday," Daley said in the clip, pulling out his gold medal to show the camera. "I thought I would come on here to just say the one thing that has kept me sane through this whole process is my love for knitting and crocheting and stitching."

The Olympian thanked all his followers for joining him on the journey.

Tom thanked his fellow stitchers on Instagram

"But not only that, I made a little cosy for my medal to stop it from getting scratched," he said, revealing a knitted pouch for his medal.

As well as his pouch, we've seen him whip up an outfit for his friend's dog, and a cardigan... is there anything this man can't do?

If you're inspired by Tom Daley, here are some beginner essentials to get knitting or crocheting - we predict Tom will have inspired lots of us to get our stitch on this year.

The best crochet sets for beginners

Crochet kits for beginners - adults, £20.89, Amazon

This beginners kit includes nine crochet hooks with soft grip, 12 silver crochet hooks, five yarn, 10 stitch markers, six plastic sewing needles, three cable needles, four U shape needles, one bobbin, one tape measure, two stitch holders, one pair of scissors, two pom-pom makers, one needle gauge - all housed in a very lovely cactus storage bag.

The Complete Beginners Guide to Crochet, £10, Amazon

Everything you need to know to start to crochet - this number one bestseller on Amazon will show you all the essential stitches and techniques you'll need to get started, from your very first foundation chain to adding embellishments like fringe and edging.

Crochet Dogs: 10 Adorable Projects for Dog Lovers, £13.10, Amazon

Crochet a pack of pups in ten different breeds, including a dalmatian, standard poodle, husky, corgi, chihuahua, Boston terrier, pug, dachshund, schnauzer, and a Labrador puppy! The kit includes all the materials you’ll need to create two of the cuddly doggy designs: yarn, a crochet hook, a tapestry needle, fiberfill stuffing, and two pairs of safety eyes. The 80-page paperback instruction book contains photos and illustrations to guide you in making all ten projects.

The best knitting sets for beginners

The Knitting Book by Vikki Haffenden, £17.77, Amazon

Perfect your skills with hundreds of step-by-step techniques, from basic casting to more complicated colourwork. Be inspired by the photographic stitch gallery with patterns for more than 120 stitches, including basketweave, seed, and cable stitches. Enjoy 20 projects suitable for a range of knitting abilities including scarves, hats, cushions, blankets, and an arm-knitted rug.

Wool And The Gang Snood Knitting Kit, £38, John Lewis

Get ready for winter and stitch this snood. This cosy, all-in-one knitting kit from Wool And The Gang comes with beginner, easy and intermediate pattern options, so you can decide whether you want a speedy stitcher or a crafty challenge.

Buttonbag Knitting Kit, £25, John Lewis

This appealing knitting kit is ideal for children who want to learn how to knit - fast. Within an hour or two they’ll be able to create a knitted pet or little purse; then they can try to knit fingerless mittens or a fun bobble hat.

Inside a cute knitting suitcase, you get x 6 balls of double knit wool, bamboo needles, x 2 needle kits with plastic and metal sewing needles and pins, felt squares and buttons.

