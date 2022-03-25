Lorraine Kelly announces big change to podcast show – fans react The breakfast TV star has is married to husband Steve Smith

Lorraine Kelly announced a big change she is making to her show on Thursday and fans cannot get enough of the news.

The ITV star hosts a weekly podcast, What If?, with daughter Rosie Kelly Smith, 27, and on Instagram the 62-year-old revealed that this week their guest 'producer' is none other than Rosie's adorable sausage dog Ruby.

Lorraine shared an adorable snap of the pup taking her 'producer' role very seriously, showing her staring very intently at two monitors.

Captioning the picture, Lorraine wrote: "@rubyisasausage is such a wonderful producer - here she is working on our WHAT IF podcast at @pixiupodcasts HQ. Such a pro! #podcasts #love #sausagedog #minidachshund #cute #adorable***."

Lorraine took to Instagram to show pup Ruby's hard work as 'producer'

Ruby certainly got the approval of Lorraine's friends, with Denise van Outen and Christine Lampard both liking the action-shot. Fans also approved of Ruby's new title and flooded the comments. One fan wrote: "Wow, such a clever girl that Ruby."

A second wrote: "What a cute member of staff." Another charmingly said: "Tell her to get a good night's sleep she starts again at 9am tomorrow", whilst a fourth added: "Look at that concentration on her sweet face."

Lorraine having a cuddle with Ruby

Other fans commented with heart eye emojis, red love hearts and, of course, lots of laughing faces! Ruby, who is an Instagram sensation in her own right, also shared the snap to her Instagram Stories for her 20,300 followers to see.

The podcast has had a great success with Lorraine and Rosie, who have interviewed countless A-listers who all shared their 'what if' moments in life.

Ruby being a superstar on her own Instagram at the hairdressers

The star-studded list of guest list includes the likes of fellow ITV star Katie Piper, Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Sophie Ellis Bextor and Astrazeneca vaccine creator Dr Catherine Green.

In a recent episode of the podcast, Katie and the mother-daughter duo discussed what it's like working together, Katie said: "How is that [working together]" and Rosie replied: "I think we're fine...right?" to which Lorraine agreed. Katie joked: "That sounded like a question not a statement!"

Whether they think it or not – we think they're doing a fantastic job!

