Avril Lavigne and boyfriend Mod Sun share a kiss on the GRAMMYs red carpet The two fell in love while Avril was recording new album 'Love Sux'

Avril Lavigne and boyfriend Mod Sun are so in love, and were smooching it up on the GRAMMYs red carpet!

The couple, who met while Canadian pop-punk legend Avril was recording her recently released Love Sux LP, walked their third-ever red carpet event together at Sunday's GRAMMYs. And they shared a sweet PDA while doing so, looking very happy together.

MORE: Avril Lavigne makes rare comment about boyfriend Mod Sun

Avril and Mod were matching beautifully at the GRAMMYs. Photo: © Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Avril looked fantastic in a custom MOI MOI Paris gown with a tiered tutu skirt. If you looked closely at the waist, it also had two bands that read LOVE SUX on them, in reference to Avril's latest album. The 37-year-old also rocked studded black heels on the red carpet, looking thoroughly punk. She changed into Doc Martens later in the show.

Mod looked very happy to be by her side, wearing a simple black suit with no shirt underneath the jacket, showing off his many tattoos.

RELATED: Avril Lavigne opens up about her new album, incredible career and what she misses most about Canada

Avril also appeared on the GRAMMYs live broadcast to present the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance to Doja Cat and SZA for "Kiss Me More."

Mod and Avril had some stand-out red carpet looks at the 2021 MTV VMAs. Photo: ©Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Avril and Mod made their red carpet debut at last year's MTV Video Music Awards. Back then, Avril wore a unique pink plaid suit with a cutout showing off a silver bra, while Mod's suit was covered in punk rock patches, and he was rocking green hair. It's great to see them both so happy together!