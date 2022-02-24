Avril Lavigne makes rare comment about boyfriend Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne has opened up about her relationship with singer Mod Sun and explained how he ended up co-writing and co-producing her new album, Love Sux.

The rockstar appeared on Lorraine Kelly's ITV breakfast show on Wednesday morning to promote her album, which will be released on Friday 25 February.

WATCH: Avril Lavigne provides special preview of new album

When asked by Lorraine about working with her partner on the record, Avril said: "We met in the studio and I performed on his record with him on a song called Flames and then we ended up co-writing my entire album together and he co-produced it as well."

Avril recently opened up about meeting Mod (real name: Derek Smith) for the first time in an interview with People. She revealed that after sparks flew during their songwriting session, the pair began dating "immediately". "I just followed my heart," she said.

"I was getting out of a big relationship, and for the first time in my life, I thought I should probably be single," said the Bite Me singer. "I got together with [Mod Sun] to write a song. We just clicked. I was like, 'Should you be doing this?' It was fun and exciting, and I decided, [expletive] it. Life's short.' I'm a Libra. I love love."

Avril Lavigne's new album comes out on 25 February

The singer, who first sparked relationship rumours with Mod Sun this time last year, said that the pair "bonded over music".

The new album is the pop-punk star's seventh full-length record and the first since she released Head Above Water three years ago in 2019.

Speaking about her new tracks in a recent interview with Nylon, she said: "This is the first one that’s just rock all the way through.

Avril pictured with boyfriend Mod Sun

"There was a point in music where the label was like, 'Radio don't want to hear guitars anymore.' Live drums went away. Live electric guitars weren’t getting played.

"There's always been that fine line that I'm going to make my music that I'm feeling but also you have a company behind you who influences what you're doing."

