Christine Lampard attends intimate birthday dinner for Phillip Schofield – and looks stunning The Loose Women star attended the party without Frank

Christine Lampard celebrated Phillip Schofield's birthday over the weekend, by attending an intimate dinner hosted by him and his family.

MORE: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's replacements on This Morning for Easter holidays revealed

The Loose Women star was one of a handful of friends that attended the dinner party and was in good company alongside Ant McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie Corbett, and Declan Donnelly and wife Ali Astall.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip Schofield celebrated birthday alongside his celebrity friends

Videos shared by the birthday boy show him surrounded by them, as well as his estranged wife Stephanie Lowe, their daughters Ruby and Molly and their respective partners.

MORE: 10 This Morning hosts' seriously stunning weddings: From Holly Willoughby to Phillip Schofield

READ: Dancing on Ice host Phillip Schofield reveals rare glimpse inside £2m bachelor pad

In one sweet clip, which Christine reshared onto her Instagram, the group can be seen singing happy birthday to the This Morning presenter before he blows out the candles.

Phillip was accompanied by a handful of friends, including Christine

Missing from the special dinner was Christine's partner Frank Lampard and Phillip's co-star Holly Willoughby. Christine has been close friends with Phillip since the two presented Dancing On Ice together up to 2014.

Phillip has often spoken highly of Christine. Back in 2017, when the return of Dancing on Ice was announced with Holly replacing Christine, he said: "Christine is one of the nicest people I have ever met in my life.

Nobody, nobody, in television is more thoughtful than Christine – which is why when it was announced that Holly was coming back to do the show, the first person that got in touch was Christine.

Ant McPartlin, pictured alongside Phillip's son-in-law

"She texted saying 'Oh my gosh, this is so exciting, please tell me I can come and watch?'" Off-screen, Phillip and Christine often enjoy dates alongside their partners – with Holly Willoughby and husband Dan Balwin joining in too.

The three couples have also holidayed together, in Portugal, over the years. Ant and Dec are also frequent visitors to the country.