Loose Women's Christine Lampard enjoys girls' night out after marriage revelation

Christine Lampard enjoyed a night off from parenting duties as she joined her girlfriends Emma Bunton and Nicole Appleton for a night out at Langan's Brasserie - however, they were upset Holly Willoughby - who recently tested positive for COVID - was unable to join them.

Spice Girls star Emma shared a group selfie, and remarked: "Missed you @hollywilloughby."

The outing comes shortly after Christine appeared on Loose Women and opened up about her marriage to Frank, with whom she shares two children.

When talking about being forgetful, the 43-year-old star explained to the panel: "I think it's when you've clearly got so much else going on in your brain at those times.

"I mean, phones and keys are my killer... it is the one thing that drives Frank completely insane, where I'll go, 'Where's my phone?' constantly. I don't know what it is, I have this thing about phones, everything else is fine though."

Christine joined Emma for a night out

Christine met Frank, also 43, at the Pride of Britain back in 2009, before tying the knot in a beautiful winter wedding in 2015. They have since welcomed two children together; three-year-old Patricia and Freddie, who turns one this month. The TV star is also step-mum to Frank's two girls, Isla, 14, and Luna, 16, from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas.

On how they first met, Christine previously said on Loose Women: "Frank came over to me and said, 'I watch you on The One Show'. I said, 'No you don’t! Who was my guest last night?' And he was able to tell me!"

She added: "There was an awkward introduction at the party afterwards. I just laughed and we both giggled about it. Then that was it. He somehow got my number, and I had a withheld number call my phone on the way home. I picked up and it was him.

"I said ‘Wow, you’re keen!’ as a bit of a joke, and we chatted, and he said he enjoyed meeting me and would like to stay in touch. It was very relaxed."