Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's replacements on This Morning for Easter holidays revealed The duo will return to screens on Tuesday 19 April

We can't imagine starting our weekdays without Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's cheery faces on This Morning.

But it's been revealed that the pair will be taking a much-needed break from screens to enjoy the Easter holidays with stand-in presenting duos Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary and Josie Gibson and Vernon Kay sharing hosting duties in their absence.

Holly and Phil presented their last show before their spring break on Thursday 31 March, before Alison and Dermot took their seat on the sofa as they normally do on Fridays.

The duo, who replaced Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes as the regular end-of-week presenters last year, will take the reins for the first week of Holly and Phil's break and host the show from Monday 4 April to Friday 8 April.

Alison and Dermot will take over during Holly and Phil's first week off

Following that, Josie and Vernon will make a return to the ITV programme from Monday 11 April to Thursday 14 April.

Alison and Dermot will then be back to host the extra bank holiday shows on Friday 15 April and Monday 18 April before Holly and Phil make their return on Tuesday 19 April.

Josie and Vernon will also return to the studio to present the show in the second week

All in all, the hosting duo will enjoy almost three weeks away from the This Morning studio. It's not known if they are planning to holiday abroad with their families or remain in the UK. While they normally prefer to escape to sunnier climates, Covid-19 restrictions over the last two years have prevented this.

On making a return to the sofa alongside Vernon again, Josie gushed: "I still cannot believe I've even hosted This Morning! I feel very privileged, very honoured, and just can't believe it's happening to me. I'm very thankful to all the This Morning team for letting me come back and host.

She added: "As for Vernon, when they said I'd be hosting with Vernon again I screamed with excitement! What a legend."

Vernon said: "I had the most brilliant time hosting This Morning with Josie before Christmas and I'm chuffed to be asked back again. The show is such an institution for many and I'm really looking forward to seeing the team and interacting with the viewers again over Easter."

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

