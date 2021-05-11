Christine and Frank Lampard pictured during star-studded date The couple were joined by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Christine Lampard and her husband Frank are making the most of their new freedom as the UK continues to ease its coronavirus restrictions.

The couple, who welcomed their second child - a little boy called Freddie - in March, looked particularly chuffed as they joined some of their celebrity friends for lunch on Monday.

Accompanied by Holly Willoughby, her husband Dan Baldwin, Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes, the Loose Women star cosied up to husband Frank during a quick photo opportunity.

This Morning's Phillip simply placed a red heart emoji, and alongside a snap of some beverages, he remarked: "When you know THIS was the moment you should have stopped. #lunch #friends."

This month marked the first time people were allowed to enjoy outdoor pub and restaurant meals – with more restrictions to be lifted on 17 May.

Christine and Frank Lampard pictured out with their celebrity friends

In March, Christine confirmed that she had welcomed her second child. The 42-year-old posed for an Instagram snap in hospital, cuddling her baby boy as she breastfed him.

"Let us introduce you to our newest addition... Frederick (Freddie) George Lampard! We are completely in love @franklampard," she wrote.

Christine and Frank are already parents to their two-year-old daughter Patricia. The former professional footballer is also a doting father to two older girls, Luna and Isla, from his former relationship with Elen Rivas.

The couple welcomed their son in March

It was only in January that Christine revealed her pregnancy. Alongside a snap showing her cradling her baby bump, she remarked: "A new year and a new baby on the way for the Lampards!

"It's been a strange and worrying time to be pregnant but we're hoping and praying that cuddles from family and friends are not too far off. Sending all my love to everyone going through pregnancy during this crazy time."

