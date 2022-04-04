Helen Skelton turns heads in cherry red jumpsuit for son's birthday The Blue Peter star has three children

Countryfile star Helen Skelton always wows fans with her incredible outfit choices, and it was no different on Sunday when she stepped out for her son Louis' fifth birthday bash.

Taking to her Instagram, the mum-of-three showcased the epic costume party but we couldn't help but notice how fabulous she looked as she sported a vibrant cherry red jumpsuit.

On her Instagram Stories, the 38-year-old shared a group shot from the day, with her best friends who attended the party. On the photo, she wrote: "Got me some good girls," with a red love heart.

Helen was standing in the middle of the group and pulled focus for all the right reasons as she matched the gorgeous red all-in-one with a chic, light-pink jumper and completed the look with some white converse.

Helen held an exciting garden party for her son Louis

The former Blue Peter presenter also posted a collection of snaps from the exciting day on her Instagram feed which showed Louis, who was dressed as Peter Pan, having a fantastic time.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "This is 5, hook a duck and bat a rat… Making the most of the days before he insists on laser quest. Takes me back to best village fete days #birthdayboy #gardenparty #grateful."

In the post, there were joyful photos of Louis and his friends playing games - all in different fancy dress costumes.

Helen was blessed with fabulous weather for the event

The photos showed a big bouncy castle for the kids to enjoy and classic 'village fete' games such as a beanbag toss and hook-a-duck.

Not to mention a heartwarming picture of Helen and husband Richie giving Louis his birthday cake with their baby daughter and surrounded by mums and dads who took photos.

Fans couldn't wait to leave their birthday wishes for the five-year-old. One follower wrote: "Happy Birthday Louis, wow they all look like they had a great time!"

Another penned: "Brilliant pics Helen, Happy Bday to Louis, hope he had a superb day with his friends!! Looks like they had so much fun and lovely memories to treasure!" A third commented: "Oh wow that's a wonderful birthday party."

