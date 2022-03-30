Helen Skelton looks ahead to 'next pregnancy' in social media post The Countryfile star is mum to three children

Countryfile star Helen Skelton, 38, has a three-month-old baby girl and on Tuesday she shared a post about her "next pregnancy".

Although the presenter isn't expecting again, she shared a meme to her Instagram Stories about any future pregnancies. It read: "Next pregnancy I've decided I want to be the dad."

The post was originally shared by a pregnancy fitness brand that Helen must follow, and she then shared it to her own account which has 274,000 followers.

Helen is a proud mother to three children - Ernie, six, Louis, four, and three-month-old baby girl Elsie - with her England rugby league player husband Richie Myler.

Last week, Helen shared another parenting-related post to her Instagram, but it divided mums.

This time, it was from @hatchgal's Instagram page and read: "Believing your nipples won't hurt during breastfeeding is basically like still believing in Santa Claus, but nobody broke the news to you gently."

There were mixed reactions to the quote on the original post, with some of Hatch's followers pointing out that breastfeeding shouldn't hurt if the baby is latched correctly.

One commented: "Mine never did….we are meant to breastfeed. Let's normalise not scare women into not breastfeeding." While another said: "This is not true. If baby is properly latched, there shouldn't be any pain."

Helen has to be applauded for her honesty when it comes to parenting three children, as the star is always sharing behind-the-scenes photos and sharing real-life stories about the highs and lows of being a mum.

On Friday she posted a photo of eldest son Ernie monkeying around inside the family car. The six-year-old had pulled off an impressive feat of acrobatics as he hung upside down in the car, using the roof handles to steady himself. In utter disbelief, Helen captioned the image: "Ever wonder what it's like to have a little boy??"

We have to be honest, the moves were pretty impressive!

