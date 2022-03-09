Helen Skelton shares heartbreaking post - sparks major fan reaction

Helen Skelton took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an incredibly poignant post with her fans.

The TV star – who welcomed her third child in December – shared two photos: the first one, a black-and-white throwback of herself, and the second showing Ukrainian boxing stars Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko.

She told her followers: "Slide one … 2012 filming in Kyiv we played football and drank vodka in the streets. Slide two talking to Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko this morning as they defend those streets. Chat felt surreal on many levels.

"We also spoke to a woman who left her 19 year old son at the border to fight as she crossed to safety with her daughter. Here's hoping they're playing football in the streets again soon. Thinking of them. Thinking of us. Thinking of you."

Helen sparked a big reaction with her poignant post

Her post certainly resonated with fans, with one writing: "I couldn't even think about leaving my son, it's heartbreaking. God bless the Ukranians #ukraine #stopthewar."

"Klitschkos. Teaching us all the might and reach of good humans in the face of the worst of adversity," a second wrote. "I'm just so sorry it took these consequences for me to see them for who they are. Unreserved heroes."

The Klitschko brothers have joined the fighting to defend Ukraine

A third shared: "Every day brings more despair but then with it comes uplifting stories of unimaginable strength displayed by people who I imagine didn't even comprehend they had it within them.

"The Ukrainian people who are fleeing and fighting and also the brave Russians who have started to protest are what restores faith in humanity."

And a fourth told the star: "The whole situation is so absolutely appalling. To leave a 19 year old boy behind is a total nightmare. My grandson is 19 and to think he would have to fight with no training is the most hideous thought. I so hope this war ends soon."

If you want to help the people of Ukraine amid the escalating Russian conflict, these are the charities in urgent need of donations: British Red Cross, International Medical Corps, UNICEF and CARE.