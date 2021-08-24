Helen Skelton stuns in leopard print bikini in adorable sunset picture during family holiday The presenter jetted off on Monday morning

Helen Skelton jetted off on a family holiday on Monday morning and wasted no time in sharing a beautiful family snap with her 246,000 Instagram followers later that evening.

The Countryfile presenter looked stunning as she posed in a leopard print bikini alongside her two sons, Ernie and Louis.

"Sunset swims #grateful #holidays #squad #sunset #seaswims," she captioned the lovely snap.

Later on in her Stories, the 38-year-old shared several others pictures showing off her idyllic holiday destination, whilst keeping its location a secret.

Helen is enjoying a break with her family

The star also revealed she and her sons were accompanied by her parents. "Dinner date… grandparents and figurines are holiday must haves," she captioned a picture.

Fans of Helen praised her post, with many commenting how great she looked.

" You look absolutely beautiful. Lovely photo," said one, whilst a second remarked: "Beautiful lady gorgeous family stunning picture."

The presenter showed off pictures from their destination

A third added: "You're looking absolutely stunningly beautiful here! Enjoy your holiday!!"

Helen's family holiday comes just days after the presenter enjoyed a relaxing weekend "empty of plans".

Helen revealed that her parents had joined her on holiday

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the mother-of-two shared a picture of one of her sons wearing boxer gloves whilst enjoying the sun in the garden and captioned it: "Can all the weekends be empty of plans, clear of a to do list and full of sunshine please? (Yes they are goal keepers gloves. Yes he does take them to bed and put them on as soon as he gets up). #thesearethedays #yorkshire #uk #uksummer #schoolholidays #weekends #freshair #kids #boys."

Helen has been documenting her summer on social media and her boys have enjoyed countless days at the beach as well as at the cricket. The star has also found time to spend a fun afternoon of golf with her girl friends, including Fleur East, Natalie Pinkham and Sky Sports News presenter Bela Shah.