Helen Skelton has been married to rugby player Richie Myler for seven years, and she marked the end of the 2020/2021 rugby season with a heartfelt tribute to her husband.

The presenter shared a photo of her husband holding both of their children, Ernie, six, and Louis, four, following the conclusion of his final match of the season. Richie was still in his kit, while his sons had dressed appropriately for the cooler weather, as they were all bundled up in coats. Starting her message, she wrote: "Over and out 2020/2021 some good people. Some good times. Some good memories. Proud and grateful @richiemyler hold your head high.

WATCH: Helen Skelton reveals pregnancy while playing golf

"Some seasons you finish up with a little tear in your eye because you know you're saying bye to some members of a great gang that have become an extension of your fam. I had that tear last night.#grateful #rugby #rugbyleague #mot #dadsboys."

Helen's fans were touched by her beautiful words to her husband, as one fan wrote: "Brilliant well done buddy super Leeds," and another added: "What great memories. Lovely picture."

A third complimented: "A lovely photo to end a brilliant season! Xx," and a fourth commented: "Lovely photo plus great memories well done."

Although the sweet photo will be one that Richie will cherish for a while, he might want to forget the result as his team, the Leeds Rhinos, were thumped by St. Helens 36-8.

Fans were moved by Helen's sweet words

But during the game, the star could be proud as he scored one of his team's tries.

Helen is currently pregnant with the couple's third child, but she has said that this will be the couple's final kid.

The star's second birth was a bit traumatic as she gave birth to her son Louis while alone with her eldest child Ernie in France, since husband Richie was in England at the time. Neither Richie nor any health professionals made it to her in time, so she gave birth on the kitchen floor, surrounded by "French firemen".

The star is pregnant with her third child

She opened up about the experience during an appearance on Lorraine this week, when host Lorraine Kelly said: "Yes, because your son Louis – he was born unexpectedly when you were in France on the kitchen floor for goodness sakes."

Helen replied: "I know, God bless him. I can't tell if he was sort of proud or embarrassed. He says, 'I was born in the kitchen?' and I'm like 'Yeah' and lots of my friends think it's so lovely, a home birth. "

Later on in the interview, she shared her due date: "New Years Eve. The other two were early and my husband keeps saying can we not do Christmas because he missed the last one. I said that's fine, you do the dinner then I'll sit there with my feet up!"

