Denise van Outen leaves fans in tears with unexpected video The actress is mother to 11-year-old daughter Betsy

Denise van Outen caught her fans off guard on Wednesday when she posted an unexpected video that left them in tears.

The West End star took to her Instagram Stories with a video, where she could be seen performing a stripped-back version of You'll Never Stop Me From Loving You by Sonia.

WATCH: Denise's stunning singing clip

Captioning the impressive clip, the mum-of-one also made an exciting career announcement and wrote: "Take a cheesy pop song and rework it.

"I always loved these lyrics so persuaded @mrsteveanderson to strip it back for @somegirliused2know. Long live Sonia! New music coming soon @absolutelabelservices."

Denise photographed after she performed her one-woman musical in 2014

Fans were very impressed with the track which was originally reworked for Denise's one-woman musical Some Girl I Used to Know, and couldn't wait to share their thoughts on the video.

One fan replied: "Absolutely love this arrangement brought a tear to my eye. #goosebumps." A second penned: "You sound amazing xx love this song x." Another replied: "Such a beautiful singer."

A fourth weighed in and wrote: "Actual goosebumps!!" Another commented: "Beautiful I could listen to you all day x."

Denise alongside celebrity colleagues at the Masked Singer Live

In the clip the former Strictly star looked as glamorous as ever, rocking a red and blue patterned top which she paired with a bold red lipstick.

On Wednesday, the Roxie Heart actress also announced she would be DJing at canterbury Pride in June - is there anything she can't do?

Currently, Denise is on tour with the Masked Singer Live and continues to update her friends and fans with fun snaps from behind the scenes, alongside co-stars Joel Dommett and Aston Merrygold.

On Wednesday Denise looked phenomenal as she posted a snap on her Instagram with Joel, Aston, and guest judge Mo Gilligan for their performance in Birmingham.

In the photo, Denise is wearing a black and silver Karen Millan dress which she matched with a pair of stunning strappy Jimmy Choo heels. Her outfit of dreams was completed with vintage tiffany earrings.

