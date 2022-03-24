Denise Van Outen shares 'odd' secret for toned legs – and it only takes 45 minutes The presenter shared photos from her leg-toning session

Denise Van Outen took to Instagram to share photos from the leg-toning treatment she loves to keep her limbs in top shape.

In the pictures, Denise is lying on a treatment bed with her legs zipped into a pair of lymphatic drainage trousers while she undergoes the Slimyonik Air Bodystyler treatment. She captioned the photo: "Looks odd I know [crying laughing emoji] @Slimyonik_uk treatment for lymphatic drainage and post sports massage."

WATCH: Denise Van Outen spoke on Lorraine about spine surgery after Strictly injury

The Slimyonik trousers are lined with air chambers that inflate and deflate, mimicking a lymphatic drainage massage, designed to boost circulation and reduce cellulite and ease water retention. The treatment lasts around 45 minutes and costs £95 per session.

Slimyonik say the trousers: "Turbocharge the metabolism and increase the flow of blood to your skin and fatty tissue."

The brand says that the innovation will: "Trigger detoxifying processes and allow waste and fat deposits to be broken down, washed out and eliminated."

Denise shared a photo of herself having the leg-toning treatment

Denise isn't the only celebrity fan of lymphatic drainage. Fellow presenter Zoe Ball recommends the treatment for people who suffer from water retention and tired legs, while Frankie Bridge and her husband Wayne Bridge use lymphatic drainage trousers at home too.

A Slimyonik sessions starts at £95 and it's recommended you have four treatments in order to see long-lasting results.

Denise Van Outen has super-toned legs

Denise regularly shares her sweaty exercise sessions on Instagram, and even has her own workout platform, Train With DVO, so given that the Slimyonik treatment is supposed to be great for exercise recovery, we can see why the presenter is a fan!

