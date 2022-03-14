Denise van Outen's comforted by friends after opening up about her 'ups and downs' The star shares daughter Betsy with ex-husband Lee Mead

Denise van Outen's friends flocked to her side after she opened up about her "ups and downs" on Sunday, ahead of her book release on Thursday.

The 47-year-old took to her Instagram with some gorgeous photos to promote her new book, A Bit of Me. In the snaps, the West End star can be seen proudly holding a copy, whilst wearing a cosy, white, knitted vest with a pair of classic blue jeans.

Captioning the beautiful photos, she wrote: "My autobiography is out this coming week (17th March) I wear my heart on my sleeve. Ups & Downs. Career highs and career lows. Got the Tee shirt.

"I hope you like it as much as I enjoyed writing it with @terryronald. For me it’s been cathartic and therapeutic on many levels. It’s 'a bit of me' photography @kariskennedyphotography link in bio #autobiography"

Denise addressing her 'ups and downs' on Instagram ahead of Thursday book release

Famous friends were quick to show their support for the former Strictly star's new venture. Carol Vordeman wrote: "Wishing you every success with it missus x" and former TOWIE star Jess Wright simply commented with applauding hands and lots of red love-hearts.

Other stars showing their support for the singing sensation included TV presenter Laura Whitmore, former Eternal member Louise Redknapp and ex Loose Woman Kate Thornton, who all liked Denise's announcement.

Denise enjoyed a Sunday stroll with sweet daughter Betsy

The former Strictly star has had a tough few months following her split from ex-fiancé Eddie Boxshall in January, after seven years together.

Fans of Denise also rushed to show their support, one wrote: "You look absolutely gorgeous Denise", another commented: "Well done" with lots of applauding emojis. A third added: "Fave person" alongside several red love hearts.

Denise was glowing in a stunning selfie she took post-facial on Sunday

On Sunday, the star also posted to her Instagram Stories several wholesome snaps with daughter Betsy, 11, sharing an idyllic Sunday together. The mother-daughter duo enjoyed a Sunday stroll along the coast and snapped a gorgeous up-close photo of a swan.

Denise also shared a stunning post-facial selfie showing off her beautiful glowing skin.

