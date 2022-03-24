Denise van Outen's daughter Betsy seen in rare video - and fans cannot get enough The former Chicago star shares daughter Betsy with actor Lee Mead

Denise van Outen had fans in hysterics on Thursday after sharing a hilarious video with daughter Betsy, 11.

Taking to her Instagram, the former Strictly star filmed herself on the school run looking gorgeous in a glamorous white puffer coat, but it was Betsy who truly stole the show.

WATCH: Denise chatting to Lorraine last week about new book A Bit of Me

In the clip, the pair tested out an electric car and Betsy said: "Mummy's just picked me up from school and I love the new Citroen electric."

Denise then asked her daughter what she liked the most about the new car. Betsy cheekily remarked: "That it's got a seat massage!"

Friends and fans were quick to respond to Betsy's quip and began to flood the comments with laughing faces. Reality star Lydia Bright said: "Hahahah that it has a seat massage." One fan said: "Brilliant Betsy and her fab mum." Another fan weighed in, writing: "Seat massage [laughing faces], kids know best." Another wrote: "Love it Betsy".

Denise on the school run with daughter Betsy

Paired with her stylish white jacket, Denise wore vibrant snake print leggings and completed the look with some gorgeous sunglasses – even on the school run she looks incredible.

Things have been non-stop for the presenter as her brand new book A bit of Me was released last week.

Speaking to Lorraine about the autobiography, Denise explained it was dedicated to Betsy to help her understand the star's life despite being too young at the moment.

A quick selfie from Betsy and Denise last year at Marsh Farm

In the interview, she also revealed that resilience is a key message she wants her daughter to learn from her open-hearted book.

She explained that she tells her daughter: "When the times are rubbish you can cry for a certain amount of time, but the time comes when you have to just pick yourself up and just get back out there and challenge yourself to do something a bit different.

"You'll only learn and grow from it. You won't grow from staying indoors and crying into a pillow.

"[Betsy] is my driving force for everything. Everything I do is with her in mind, the book and the choices I make professionally and personally are made with my daughter in mind."

