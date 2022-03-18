Denise Van Outen reveals the miracle product that's helped her eczema

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If you suffer from eczema you are not alone. Plenty of stars have opened up about their battle with chronic ezcema, and the latest is former Big Breakfast star Denise Van Outen.

The 47-year-old revealed on Instagram: "It’s difficult when you have a flare-up and I admit my eczema has made me feel self-conscious. Even times when I was performing at my cabaret show I had to amend my costume to have long sleeves to cover it up."

Her miracle saviour? The eczema-soothing cream by Doublebase. "I have been using the Dry Skin Emollient from Doublebase for the last month or so and I can honestly say the difference in my skin has been incredible," she wrote on Instagram. "It's a gel so absorbs really quickly and works by trapping moisture in the skin and restoring its natural protective barrier."

Doublebase Diomed Dry Skin Emollient, £7.19, Amazon

Doublebase's Dry Skin Emollient is a clinically-proven moisturiser for eczema, psoriasis and dermatitis. And you can now buy the same original Doublebase prescription formula from Amazon for just £7.19 – without having to visit a doctor!

As well as Denise's glowing review, one happy customer described it as a "miracle cream" on the Amazon website and another relieved customer reviewer wrote, "At last... a cream that works!"

Denise's skin transformation

At just £7.19 for a 250ml bottle, you need not worry about the long term cost. In fact, Doublebase's research found that the stress, often caused by eczema, can make the condition worse. Thankfully, this formula is entirely free from SLS, steroids, parabens, MI preservatives, colourings and fragrance. Say goodbye to ezcema-related stress!

Doublebase can be applied liberally from your face to your hands which is great news if, like us, your dry hands need some TLC after the frequent use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers and gels these past couple of years.

