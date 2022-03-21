Denise Van Outen reveals she had spinal surgery to recover from Strictly injury

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Denise Van Outen spoke out on Lorraine last week about the horrific injury she sustained during Strictly, which meant she had to undergo surgery on her back.

MORE: Denise van Outen's comforted by friends after opening up about her 'ups and downs'

The presenter spoke out about how the procedure involved doctors accessing her spine by going through her throat, which left her with a scar on her neck. "It's something I kept very private, because I love Strictly and James Jordan was my partner, and I didn't want him to get into any trouble," Denise told Lorraine.

WATCH: Denise Van Outen spoke on Lorraine about keeping her surgery private

"I did have a fall and I was dropped on my head and my neck went, and I slipped three discs into my spinal cord," Denise explains. "I actually did the final with steroid injections, I don't know how I did it."

MORE: Denise Van Outen inundated with support after she opens up about 'difficult' health condition

SEE: Denise Van Outen reveals glam living room décor in gorgeous new snaps

She went on to detail the procedure she had, explaining: "I had quite major surgery where they took my voice box out and they were worried I'd never sing again.

"The rehabilitation was quite a long time, but I kept it very private, I wasn't looking for public sympathy, I wanted to heal on my own. It was major surgery."

Denise is fighting fit now, sharing workout photos with her fans

"People keep asking me what the small scar on my neck is, that's what it's from," she said.

SEE: Denise Van Outen owns the most epic garden furniture

The former Big Breakfast presenter also spoke out about her struggle with eczema last week, saying the painful skin condition made her feel self-conscious.

"When I was performing at my cabaret show I had to amend my costume to have long sleeves to cover it up," she wrote on Instagram.

Denise shared her failsafe eczema-relief buy

She went on to share that she's partnered with eczema-soothing product Double Base. "I have been using the Dry Skin Emollient from @doublebaseuk for the last month or so and I can honestly say the difference in my skin has been incredible," she wrote. "It's a gel so absorbs really quickly and works by trapping moisture in the skin and restoring its natural protective barrier."

Denise has been promoting her new book, A Bit Of Me, which covers her career so far. She said she wrote it so her daughter Betsy can learn all about her mum's career and life.

A Bit Of Me: From Basildon to Broadway and Back, £7.91, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.