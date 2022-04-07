Oti Mabuse makes big change to her appearance but reveals she has a 'long way to go' The star is transforming her smile

Oti Mabuse has decided to make a change to her appearance and revealed all to her fans on Thursday on Instagram.

Sharing a gorgeous selfie, Oti revealed she was getting her teeth straightened thanks to Invisalign but confessed she still has "a long way to go".

"Top of the morning to you all. Hope you enjoy your Thursday... Also random this Invisalign business is amazing thank you @dr.cholia I have a long way to go but dzzzzayyyym. I also need to point out that I don't look like this every day so thanks @bryony_blake for hair AND makeup," she captioned the gorgeous shot of her smiling at the camera.

Fans loved the picture and update, and were quick to praise her smile: "You are so beautiful and what a great smile @otimabuse," one wrote, whilst Strictly's Karen Hauer added: "Werk those teeth gurrlll."

Oti looked gorgeous as she took a selfie on her way to work on Thursday

Oti is not the first Strictly star to undergo Invisalign treatment. Giovanni Pernice transformed his smile back in 2016 and Amy Dowden, who is getting married to fiancé Benjamin Jones this year, began her journey back in 2019.

It's definitely been a time of change for Oti, having recently announced her departure from Strictly Come Dancing after seven years.

The professional dancer joined the Strictly family in 2015 and was the only pro to have won the show in consecutive years. The 31-year-old was crowned the winner of the 2019 series with Kelvin Fletcher before lifting the glitterball again in 2020 with Bill Bailey. An official statement posted to the official Strictly Twitter account read: "Oti has been a truly wonderful part of Strictly for the past seven years.

Oti and husband Marius Iepure pictured in February ahead of her 'I Am Here' tour

"Her energy, creativity and talent have contributed to so many of the show's most memorable moments and she will be hugely missed, not only by viewers but the entire team.

"She leaves a dazzling legacy behind her, as the only professional dancer to lift the Glitterball Trophy in two consecutive years. We couldn't be prouder of Oti and what she has achieved. She will always be at the very heart of our Strictly family and we wish her every success in her already bright future."