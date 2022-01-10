Congratulations to Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse, who has shared some very exciting news with her fans.

Oti, 31, took to Instagram on Monday morning with her big announcement, sharing a snapshot showing her looking stunning in a figure-hugging white ensemble, featuring a cropped top and tight skirt.

Writing in the caption, Oti explained: "My heart is just filled with excited and joy about this announcement.

"I'm so thrilled to be the host of the brand new ITV show Romeo & Duet due to air later on this year. To @mel_md_goat_films who is such a positive light in my life and has done nothing but support and motivate me, I adore you and thank you for being an IMPOSSIBLE WOMAN. Woop woop! I can't even begin to explain how this feels - still can't believe it [sic]."

Oti took to Instagram with her big annoucement

Her announcement was met with excitement from her fellow Strictly dancers. "This is brilliant, well done. Soooo proud of you!" wrote Neil Jones, while Dianne Buswell added: "Congratulations Mabuse!"

Newcomer Jowita Prystal said: "Congratulations babe," along with three love heart emojis and Nancy Xu added: "yesssss baby girlll!"

The star is also set to appear as a judge on Dancing on Ice

It’s set to be a big year for Oti. As well as Romeo & Duet, she will be appearing in the 2022 series of Dancing on Ice, working as a judge alongside Diversity star Ashley Banjo and legendary skaters Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Confirming the news in a statement, Oti said: "As a professional dancer I have always had so much respect for the skating professionals on Dancing On Ice. It is an exceptional skill that is also so beautiful to watch. I'm feeling really enthusiastic about joining the panel alongside the legendary Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo.

2022 is shaping up to be a big year for Oti

"I can't wait to see the celebrities thrive as they learn how to ice-skate and to champion the professional skaters as they create incredible choreography. Having been on both sides of the table, I know a little bit about how they'll be feeling. It's more than an honour and I already can't wait to join the family."

