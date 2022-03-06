How Oti Mabuse met her husband – the heartwarming story The Dancing on Ice judge is married to fellow dancer Marius Iepure

Dancing on Ice judge Oti Mabuse broke Strictly viewers' hearts last month when the popular dancer announced she was leaving the long-running show to focus on other projects.

Her partners on the programme included Kelvin Fletcher and Bill Bailey, with whom she lifted the glitterball in 2019 and 2020, but behind the scenes she's loyal to one man – her husband Marius Iepure.

You might know that Romanian-born Marius is a fellow dancer who appeared in group dances on Strictly in 2017 and you've probably guessed that he's one of Oti's biggest supporters.

But do you know how the couple met and what they've each said about what keeps them together? Read on to find out more…

WATCH: Oti Mabuse dances with husband following Strictly exit

How did Oti Mabuse meet her husband?

Oti and Marius were introduced by another beloved member of the Strictly family – Oti's eldest sister and judge on the show, Motsi Mabuse!

Motsi suggested some male professionals for Oti to trial as dance partners after she moved from South Africa to Germany.

Marius proved to be Oti's top choice and the talented pair not only won the German National Show Dance Championships and finished second at the World Latin Championships but also fell in love, going on to tie the knot in 2014.

Oti and Marius started out as dance partners

It wasn't all smooth sailing between the pair, however, as Oti has since admitted. Speaking on the She's Just a Dancer podcast last year, she said: "I'm a big personality and he is a big personality as well. So, it became a bit of a clash."

The duo even had an argument before their romantic partnership started, with Oti admitting: "There was one moment where he said to me, 'No. You have to do this because you don't know what you're doing.' I turned and said to him, 'Let me tell you what I do know. I know how to pack my bags and leave.'"

Do Oti Mabuse and Marius Iepure have children?

The couple are focused on their careers at the moment, with Marius now teaching dance, although Oti has said that they'd like children in the future.

The loved-up couple married in 2014

Speaking to Fabulous magazine, the two-time Strictly champion said: "One day we’ll probably wake up and be like, 'It's time!' At some point I'll want to give my nieces a few cousins, but it's just not necessary at the moment."

The couple share their pup Leo, who they both dote on.

When did Oti Mabuse and Marius Iepure get engaged?

In 2017, Oti reflected on their engagement in a heartfelt post where she gushed: "Three years ago today this wonderful CRAZY man was annoying the life out of me because he was acting nervous (and yes I let him know I was annoyed) but it was only because he was nervous as he was GOING TO PROPOSE."

Marius recently joined his wife for a stunning Dancing on Ice performance

What have Oti and Marius said about the Strictly curse?

The couple have made clear that none of Oti's dance partners were any threat to their relationship, with Oti revealing that Marius would even warn off the celebrities she was paired with.

During the couple's appearance on Your Face Or Mine in 2019, Oti admitted: "My husband shows each and every single partner I have a warning. So they kind of stay away…"

Marius also joked to the Daily Mail: "I've heard about the Strictly curse, but it doesn't bother me one bit. I simply can't afford to get a divorce so it's not going to happen."

