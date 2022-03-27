Oti Mabuse opens up about starting a family with husband Marius

Dancing on Ice star Oti Mabuse has opened up about when she plans to start a family with her husband Marius lepure.

Speaking to the Daily Mail's You magazine, the dancer revealed that she still has a "really long list" of things that she wants to achieve before having a baby.

Addressing recent speculation that her exit from Strictly may have been partly motivated by her desire to start a family, she said: "No. There are still things I want to achieve," she explained. "I have a really long list. And when motherhood happens, it'll happen but that's not something on my books right now."

Oti and Marius, who is also a professional dancer, tied the knot in 2014 after meeting during a dance trial in Germany.

Opening up about her relationship with her husband, Oti revealed that Marius has always been a great support to her. "Marius was my first dance partner in Germany and he took me in, took care of me," she explained. "He's been my rock, my anchor and my support. Every time I thought I couldn't do something, he was the one who was like: 'Get up. You absolutely can.'"

Oti opened up about her and Marius' family plans

During the same interview, the former Strictly professional also commented on her exit from the popular BBC dancing show, explaining why it was the right time to move on from the programme.

She said: "When I came to Britain I said to myself, 'My dream is to win Strictly,' and I have, and it was such an amazing seven years, but I've done what I needed to do.

Marius recently joined Oti for a stunning Dancing on Ice performance

"I feel so emotional. I lived my best life on that show and it gave me the career I have now, but you need to know when it's the right time to get off that wave and try new things."

She continued: "I didn't want to hold on and get to the point where I wasn't happy anymore. I left when I was at the peak, in terms of working on the show. It feels like leaving my family behind - even the backstage team, the people viewers don't get to see - but when you know it's time to go, you know."

