Oti Mabuse and her husband Marius Lepure are gearing up for their I Am Here tour – and the couple gave fans a sneak peek into rehearsals on Thursday, and wow!

The professional dancers, who have been married since 2014, showed off their skill as they shared a passionate embrace on their dancefloor. Wearing in black leggings and a coordinating top, Strictly Come Dancing star Oti looked fabulous whilst dancing with her man, who was also dressed in black.

Their appearance comes days after Oti shocked fans when she confirmed her decision to leave Strictly after seven years on the show.

On Tuesday, the two-time Strictly champion wrote: "Lifting the glitter ball twice and having the best journey with all my celebrities, but also meeting and working with the best team, crew, producers, celebs and incredible professional dancers!

"You are my family and I adore you all forever… Dance will always be my first love and to everyone, my family especially, friends, strictly fans and judges who have been my support throughout my Strictly journey, thank you for being incredible! You are irreplaceable in my heart and have made every day unforgettable! I love you."

Oti and Marius will be doing on tour soon

Although future plans for Oti are yet to be confirmed, the dancer has, of course, done plenty of TV work during her time on Strictly. In January, the South-African born star began her new role as a judge on rival show, Dancing On Ice, alongside Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo.

This Sunday's episode of Dancing on Ice will see Oti team up with skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean in a TV exclusive, which sees them working alongside each other in a unique one-off performance.

The star has been making a move into the world of judging in recent years, like her sister Motsi who sits on the panel of the BBC programme. In 2019, she appeared as a judge on The Greatest Dancer, which was followed by a stint on The Masked Dancer last year.

