Goldie Hawn shares surprising secret behind relationship with Kurt Russell The Overboard stars are a beloved Hollywood couple

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been one of the most enduring and beloved couples in the entertainment industry, and it's not hard to see why.

With their generally positive and upbeat outlooks and harmonious family life, Goldie's recent revelation about the secret to their relationship is not what you'd expect.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn dances on the streets with her son

In an interview with E! News with her daughter Kate Hudson, the two answered rapid fire questions that spanned from their fashion and style choices to their relationship with each other.

When asked about the secret to her enduring romance, she simply responded: "The secret to my romance is separate bathrooms."

Goldie even talked about her approach towards seeing her daughter as a mother, saying: "The best piece of parenting advice I gave Kate was: Learn from the mistakes I made," also naming her granddaughters Rio and Rani Rose as her style icons.

Goldie and Kurt began dating on Valentine's Day in 1983

Kate and her Oscar-winning mother appeared together in a campaign for Stuart Weitzman shoes, marking a heartfelt moment for the close pair.

The Private Benjamin star shared a picture of the two modeling a pair of heels as she wrote: "A dream mother-daughter moment with @stuartweitzman!

"Love you my baby @katehudson and yes being a shoe lover is genetic. No lie… I had to get another closet for my Stuart Weitzman shoes."

Kate also spoke about how much the opportunity meant to her, saying in the official press release: "My mom has always been an inspiration to me and, in so many ways, the foundation for my values."

The mother-daughter pair appeared in a Stuart Weitzman campaign together

"There's no doubt that I inherited her love for life and all of its experiences, big and small. But, she also passed down her love of fashion and Stuart Weitzman shoes, which made it so much fun to work on this campaign together."

