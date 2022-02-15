Goldie Hawn shares intimate love note for Kurt Russell – son Oliver Hudson reacts The couple are still head over heels!

After almost 40 years together, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's love remains strong.

The couple started dating on Valentine's Day in 1983 – and on Monday, Goldie took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to her partner.

The 76-year-old shared a snapshot showing the couple sharing a kiss, with a red love heart drawn around them both. She wrote: "Love is a Many-Splendored thing. Happy Anniversary Loverboy."

Fans and friends of the couple adored the touching love note – and it also got the seal of approval from some family members. Son Oliver Hudson and grandson Ryder Robinson – Kate Hudson's eldest child – were among the thousands of people to ‘like’ the post.

Goldie shared a sweet message for her partner Kurt

While Goldie and Kurt have one of Hollywood's greatest love stories, they have never tied the knot. During an appearance on Loose Women back in 2015, Goldie explained why they haven't walked down the aisle.

"I would have been long divorced if I'd been married," she confessed. "Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.

The couple have been together for 39 years - and are happier than ever!

"If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there’s something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other.

"For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."

Kurt and Goldie share one son together, Wyatt Russell, and both have children from previous relationships. Goldie is mum to Oliver and Kate Hudson, who she shares with ex-husband Bill Hudson, while 70-year-old Kurt shares Boston Russell with ex-wife Season Hubley.

The couple with Kate, Oliver and Wyatt and some of their grandchildren

The celebrity couple are also doting grandparents to seven grandchildren, who keep them on their toes. Goldie previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

