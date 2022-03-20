Goldie Hawn celebrates 'dream' news with daughter Kate Hudson in celebratory announcement The First Wives Club actress is a doting mom to three children

Goldie Hawn has celebrated some special news with her only daughter, Kate Hudson.

The celebrity mom and daughter duo posed alongside each other for a beautiful new campaign with Stuart Weitzman, and she was more than thrilled to be working alongside her family.

"A dream mother-daughter moment with @stuartweitzman! Love you my baby @katehudson and yes being a shoe lover is genetic. No lie… I had to get another closet for my Stuart Weitzman shoes. Visit stuartweitzman.com to see more from the Live Every Moment campaign! #StuartWeitzmanHeels #SWWomen #LiveEveryMoment."

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn dances on the street with son Wyatt

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Great picture of you both," while another wrote: "Absolutely stunning Goldie, such a beautiful photo of you both, you both look amazing." A third added: "Beautiful ladies."

Kate was just as thrilled to be working alongside her mom, and shared the same photo on her own Instagram account.

She wrote: "Guess who joined me for my new @stuartweitzman campaign! Hi mama!! Love every moment with you... including this love of shoes moment @goldiehawn. Visit stuartweitzman.com to see the gorgeous new Spring 2022 Collection and the Live Every Moment campaign! This campaign celebrates life's everyday moments and we gotta appreciate them all!"

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson are delighted to be working together

Goldie shares Kate, along with oldest son Oliver Hudson, with her ex-husband Bill Hudson.

The actress is also mom to youngest son Wyatt Russell, who she shares with long-term partner Kurt Russell. Kurt helped to raise Kate and Oliver and the pair affectionately refer to him as "Pa".

The Hollywood star loves nothing more than spending time with her family, and even lives down the road from Kate.

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson are incredibly close

The star is not only a doting mom, but a besotted grandmother too, and has seven grandchildren. What's more, Goldie could well have more grandchildren in the future too, if her son Oliver's comments have anything to go by.

The actor opened up about his family to HELLO!, and admitted that while he was "done" with having more children, he wouldn’t be surprised if his sister Kate had another baby. He was then reminded during the chat that Kate had once commented that she would consider having another child to beat her brother.

The mother-daughter duo both live in LA

"Yes, that sounds like Kate," he replied.

The Rules of Engagement star added that he was prepared to give her that title: "She can have that win. I’ll pull up at the finish line and she can take the win if she wants it."

