Oliver Hudson moves back into family home with mom Goldie Hawn

Oliver Hudson has shared that he has moved in with his mom Goldie Hawn - and he may not ever leave.The actor revealed that he is remodeling his home and that he chose to move back in with mom and her partner Kurt Russell rather than renting somewhere else.

The Cleaning Lady star has moved his family, including wife Erinn and their three children, into the Los Angeles home with their grandparents, and shared that mom Goldie has even taken to cooking them breakfast.

"We're remodeling the house, and instead of renting a place I'm like, 'Yeah, let's just go back home.' So I am living with Mom and Dad, kids are here, my son is literally over that shoulder right now," he said on E!'s Daily Pop.

He added: "It's great. Breakfast is made; Mom makes biscuits and gravy and eggs. It's actually - there's a chance we won't leave, I'll tell you that."

Goldie is a doting mom and as well as allowing her son's family to crash with her, she also took to social media to praise her son and reveal how much she was rooting for his new project.

The actress posted a clip from Oliver's first appearance on the new Fox TV show The Cleaning Lady, in which he plays a major supporting role.

Oliver and wife Erinn with their three children

The character marks a return to television for the Nashville star, and his loving mother couldn't have been more thrilled. With the snippet, Goldie wrote: "Go Ollie go! Can't wait for the next episode of the @cleaningladyfox tonight @theoliverhudson."

Oliver also spends time in Aspen, Colorado; calling it a "special place," the family home is where Oliver spent a lot of time growing up with his siblings Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell.

The entire family spends the Christmas season here every year, and they also descended there during the pandemic in 2020.

Oliver and Kate Hudson spent a lot of their childhood in Colorado

Goldie shared at the time: "I'm quarantining in the mountains with Kurt and the kids, and we've been RVing a lot. We rented one that is kind of the mother ship, and the other day, Kurt was hugging the right side of the road, when our son Wyatt passed us in his van.

"I thought, 'Wow, he must be speeding!' but it turned out Kurt was barely going 50 mph on the freeway, and we had a trail of cars behind us. It was so simple, but when we sat around the campfire that night, the laughs went on for 15 minutes straight."

