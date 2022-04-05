Goldie Hawn's son Wyatt Russell makes rare social media appearance in candid new photo The First Wives Club actress is a doting mom to three children

Goldie Hawn is the matriarch of a famous family, with all her children having followed in her footsteps in the entertainment industry.

And while her oldest children Oliver and Kate Hudson are active on social media, her youngest son Wyatt Russell keeps a lower profile.

However, this week, the actor made a rare appearance in a candid home photo posted by his wife, Meredith Hagner.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn dances on the street with son Wyatt

In the picture, Wyatt looked happy and relaxed as he sat in front of his laptop at the kitchen table at their stylish family home. "Forever favorite view," Meredith captioned the picture.

The photo was posted shortly after the actress announced a big change in their family. The couple – who share young son Buddy – recently sold their home to relocate closer to their family.

Meredith had shared on social media at the beginning of March: "Our beloved bakman is for sale. We wanted to raise our bb closer to fam so we are west sisters now, but to say leaving our pink hacienda is hard is an understatement."

Goldie Hawn's son Wyatt Russell inside his stylish family home

During a rare interview in March 2021 following the arrival of his son, Wyatt opened up about fatherhood on Good Morning America.

"It's everything everyone says it is," said the Falcon and the Winter Soldier star.

"The best way I can describe it - and I was talking about it with my wife - is every love song you ever heard is not about your partner, it's about your kids."

Wyatt and wife Meredith Hagner

He added: "The feeling, you can't describe it." Wyatt and Meredith's son has been kept out of the spotlight so far, unlike his older cousins who regularly appear on their parents' social media accounts.

He is Goldie and Kurt's seventh grandchild and fifth grandson. Oliver Hudson and his wife Erinn Bartlett have three children – sons Bohdi and Wilder and daughter Rio, while daughter Kate is also mum to three children.

The Music actress shares son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, son Bingham with ex Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani with partner Danny Fujikawa.

