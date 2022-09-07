Goldie Hawn reveals real reason she hasn't married Kurt Russell after 39 years together The Hollywood couple have been going out for almost 40 years and share son Wyatt Russell

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are one of Hollywood's favourite couples, and are often pictured looking loved-up on the red carpet.

Yet something they are always asked is why they haven't got married.

The Overboard actress explained the reason for this during an interview on Loose Women in 2015 – and it sounds like they have a great attitude towards their relationship.

Talking to the panel on the ITV daytime show, Goldie explained: "I would have been long divorced if I’d been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn dances around the kitchen with Kurt Russell

"If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there’s something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other.

"For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell began dating on Valentine's Day in 1983

Goldie and Kurt have been together since Valentine's Day 1983, and celebrated 39 years together earlier this year. They share son Wyatt Russell, 36, and both have children from previous relationships.

Goldie is mum to Oliver and Kate Hudson, who she shares with ex-husband Bill Hudson, while Kurt shares Boston Russell with ex-wife Season Hubley.

The Hollywood couple are loved by fans

The celebrity couple are also doting grandparents to seven grandchildren, who keep them on their toes. Goldie previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness.

"I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

The couple primarily live in LA, close to daughter Kate, but also have a beautiful home in Colorado up in the mountains, where they enjoy spending quality time with the entire family.

The actor recently shared a glimpse inside it while taking part in an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Goldie and Kurt in their bedroom in LA

While Goldie often shares glimpse of her life on social media, Kurt doesn't have a public Instagram account, but occasionally features in photos posted by his family members.

Kate recently gave an insight into his parenting style too while taking part in an interview on Today with Hoda & Jenna. Admitting that her mom was very laid back, she said of Kurt: "Kurt was pretty strict," before adding: "I definitely got a lot more of the Kurt side."

