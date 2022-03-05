Julianne Hough 'freaking out' as she teases ABC dancing show Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough airs on 7 March on ABC.

Julianne Hough has shared how proud she is of her new ABC show Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough, admitting that she hasn't "felt this special about shooting something in a really really long time".

The actress and dancer will star alongside her brother Derek and choreographers and dancers to recreate some of the most legendary cinematic performances in the one-hour dance special.

"It's our last day shooting Step Into The Movies and all I can say is that I haven't felt this special about shooting something in a really really long time," she shared in an Instagram video she filmed from her car.

"The last time when I thought 'oh we're making something bigger than anticipated', or 'bigger than just us,' was when we were doing Grease Live and it was the first time they had done something like that - it was a breakthrough with the way they did it."

Clearly overwhelmed, Julianne couldn't stop smiling as she added: "So I am freaking out. It is so magical, and it is paying homage to all the incredible artists and triple threats of the time, and we get to reimagine these iconic performances, and I just can't wait for you all to see it."

In late February, Julianne took to social media to share a quick behind the scenes moment, revealing she was wearing a black and pink leotard, a reference to the character of Penny from 80s classic Dirty Dancing.

Julianne shared the video with fans

Among the other movies serving as inspiration are Singin’ in the Rain, Moulin Rouge, Beauty and the Beast, Chicago, Saturday Night Fever, and La La Land.

Julianne recently reunited with her ex-boyfriend Ryan Seacrest – nine years after their split - as she was a guest on Ryan's On-Air with Ryan Seacrest show.

He wasted no time addressing the elephant in the room, admitting that his co-hosts feared the interview would be uncomfortable and "awkward", but the former couple quickly put their minds at ease. "We're friends, we chat," said Julianne, to which Ryan echoed the sentiment: "There is nothing uncomfortable about it, because we remain friends for years, and still are."

