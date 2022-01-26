Julianne Hough stuns in daring cutaway dress after very glam transformation The 33-year-old looks sensational

Julianne Hough underwent a glamorous transformation this week – and she documented it all on Instagram.

The 33-year-old dancer shared a short video that began with her appearing on screen with top of her hair up in rollers, a purple face mask on, and wearing a low-cut vest top.

WATCH: Julianne Hough's 6 best bikinis

Julianne can then be seen flicking her hair, and when she reappears, she has changed into a daring cutaway white dress that clings to her figure, her hair perfectly styled and a full face of makeup. "Love my glam team to infinity... and beyond!" she captioned the post.

Fans were quick to comment, with one joking: "Crazy what a mask can do these days!" "You are magical!" a second told the star.

WATCH: Julianne Hough undergoes a very glamorous transformation

Julianne often sparks a big reaction on social media; she frequently shares inspiring workout videos with her fans and puts a big focus on health and fitness.

The Dancing with the Stars alum follows a healthy diet that includes smoothies, proteins, vegetables and a lot of water.

The star works hard to maintain her incredible figure

"I have this water bottle that goes everywhere with me. Every night, before bed, I put ice in it and fill it to the top — it holds 40 ounces of water - and I drink it throughout the night," Julianne once told Delish magazine. "Not all of it, obviously, but I have to have cold water before I go to bed."

Julianne's healthy snacks, meanwhile, include fruit such as oranges, an apple pie smoothie from trainer Harley Pasternak, and even juice shots.

Julianne often shares workout videos and photos on Instagram

"The only shots I take these days are wellness shots with my momma lol," she joked back in October 2020, while a snap on her Instagram Stories showed a tray of juice shots on her private plane.

That's not to say Julianne doesn't occasionally indulge. Last year, she told Harper's Bazaar: "Enjoy yourself. Everything in moderation. And if you love your body and love what you're putting into your body, your body's going to know."

