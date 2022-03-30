Julianne Hough looks very glamorous as she marks inspirational night The former Dancing with the Stars pro was a vision in white

Julianne Hough headed off to an inspirational evening this week as she attended the Kendra Scott's Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute's inaugural Dream to Venture Event.

The dancer looked amazing at the event, styling out a sleek power suit that perfectly complimented her figure. The star resembled an angel in the all-white ensemble with a short-sleeved coat and a floor-length dress that she showed off from a close-up angle as well as from further away. She glowed with a full face of makeup and a dazzling pair of earrings.

In a lengthy caption, she wrote: "I was honored to be part of Kendra Scott's Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute's inaugural Dream to Venture Event at @utaustintx in Austin last night.

"The phenomenal @kendrascott created a beautiful program for Women Entrepreneurs to share their hard work, drive, and passions through a 3-minute pitch. I was in awe and inspired by each one of these women that stood up and shared their business dreams to make a difference. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any better, Kendra Scott announced a $13.25 million endowment to support @kswelinstitute in perpetuity!"

She added: "As female entrepreneurs, the support that we can give one another is one of the most valuable tools to give. I am proud to support all the women at the WEL Institute last night and in the future! Here's to just the beginning!"

Julianne looked so stylish at the event

Her followers hailed Julianne for attending the event, with one saying: "I love how much you always care to help!!" and another adding: "That's our girl!!"

Others were stunned at the star's beauty, as one penned: "Hottttttttttt cute beautiful you look 20 I hope you're doing well and great," and another posted: "Eye candy babe."

One person complimented: "What a lovely haircut Jules... you're simply one of a kind my fair lady," and another commented: "Gorgeous."

The star is very fashion-forward

The 33-year-old stunned fans last week as she prepared for a glamorous night out and she gave an insight into the process with a small clip.

The star was all wrapped up in a towel sporting no makeup for a natural look and had her hair pulled back, before she covered the lens with her hand and revealed the stunning makeover.

She now had a full face of makeup, which highlighted her beauty, and her hair cascaded down past her shoulders.

