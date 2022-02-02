Julianne Hough has caused a big stir with her latest Instagram post. The 33-year-old shared some very bold new photos with her fans on Tuesday – and elicited quite the response!

Pro dancer Julianne shared three images in total; in each one she is wearing a striking jewelled top, complete with pearl drops, that showcases her toned figure. She has teamed her statement piece with ripped jeans and a tailored cream and black blazer. Natural, soft makeup and tousled hair finishes the look.

In her caption, Julianne used a quote from hit sitcom, Friends – "It's like all my life everyone's told me, 'you're a shoe'… well, what if I don't want to be a shoe? What if I want to be a purse or a hat?" – Rachel Green. #rachelgreen #friends @jenniferaniston."

"OMG! I love this quote! Looking gorgeous," one delighted fan wrote in response, while a second echoed: "Love the caption!"

Julianne looks incredible in her new photographs

A huge number of other followers left flame and love heart emojis, with one noting: "I can't get over those eyes!"

Utah-born Julianne often sparks a big reaction on social media; she frequently shares inspiring workout videos with her fans and puts a big focus on health and fitness.

The Dancing with the Stars alum follows a nutritious diet that includes smoothies, proteins, vegetables, and a lot of water.

The star works hard to maintain her enviable figure

"I have this water bottle that goes everywhere with me. Every night, before bed, I put ice in it and fill it to the top — it holds 40 ounces of water - and I drink it throughout the night," Julianne previously told Delish magazine. "Not all of it, obviously, but I have to have cold water before I go to bed."

Julianne's healthy snacks, meanwhile, include fruit such as oranges, an apple pie smoothie from trainer Harley Pasternak, and even juice shots.

