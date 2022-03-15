Martine McCutcheon's underwear photo has fans all saying the same thing The former EastEnders star lives in Surrey with her Husband, Jack and son, Rafferty

Martine McCutcheon couldn't stop laughing in a hilarious video she shared on her Instagram which showed an illusion of a face on some new beautiful blue silk underwear.

The Love Actually actress took to her Instagram stories to reveal the face which was elegantly carved out in a pair of aquamarine blue knickers and fittingly dubbed the pair "sculptor knickers".

WATCH: Martine shows Instagram a hilarious illusion she found in her silk underwear

According to the star, she was inundated with responses from her 419,000 followers who could not get over the image. One of Martine's friends even thought the face looked like a member of the band, The Stone Roses.

Talking on her stories, Martine said: "I just love beautiful underwear and these have just arrived and they are my favourite colour too, I love that sort of baby aquamarine-blue it's my favourite colour.

"Can anyone else see a face look?! The lips, the nose, the hair line… it's like a sculptor's done it.

A snap of the infamous knickers

Bizarre but brilliant! Oh my god I love [expletive] like this! Ooh spooky! I don't know what it means, I'm not gonna say anything rude!"

She added: "Ok so, disturbingly or brilliantly, the knicker post has had a huge reaction. Some people have been saying maybe they could talk, give them a mic, give them their own tour, brilliant!"

As she documented the ordeal she left hilarious captions on the clips, writing: "Omg can anyone else see a face in these… not in a rude way #bizarrebuttrue.

Martine looking fabulous in a leopard print coat and spotted tights last week

"I love stuff like this, what can I say I see art everywhere daaaarrrling! Sculptor knickers!

"Brilliantly bonkers, and that's just me! Or just plain old bonkers with a funny laugh!

"@sibohanmaherkennedy even said in her scouser accent that the face looked like a mod/one of the stone roses! You guys crack me up! #knickersensation."

