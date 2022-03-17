Shania Twain's appearance causes a stir as fans notice the same thing The star will be 56 this summer

Shania Twain's Las Vegas residency has been a sure-fire hit and people are still talking about the promotional photos for the event.

The country music star thrilled fans last year when she announced tickets for had gone on sale.

Shania shared an official poster for Let’s Go on social media in which she wore a tasseled, blue crop top with low-slung mesh pants.

WATCH: Shania Twain films inside her incredible bedroom

At the time, her fans said they couldn't wait to get their hands on tickets but many also noticed something appeared to be missing from the image.

"Very excited, but where is her belly button?" one of her social media followers asked, while another commented: "Her belly button has disappeared," and a third called Shania a "mannequin".

Luckily Shania's midsection was perfectly intact as some of her other fans pointed out. "It's there. Zoom in," and , "it's just faint," fans commented.

Shania's fans thought her belly button was missing

Shania opened up about her residency to People magazine and said it feels amazing to be getting back out there again.

"I love Vegas. I love it there. I love the food. I love the people. I love the visitors. There's different flags in the audience all the time and it's fun," she said.

"Everybody's there to party and that's what I'm there to do. So it's great. And the sound is great. It's just wonderful.

Shania added: "There's a lot of visual art going on. It's high energy because I'm hyperactive anyway so I'm everywhere. And then I feed off the audience."

Shania can't wait to get back on stage in Las Vegas

She’s also excited to be in Las Vegas where a whole host of other stars perform.

"Whoever's in town, we go see each other's shows. I've seen more shows in Vegas than anywhere else, because we're all stationary for a little while."

