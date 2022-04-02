Salma Hayek pays heartfelt tribute with beautiful portrait

Salma Hayek marked the end of an era with a sensational photo of herself as she paid tribute to late photographer Patrick Demarchelier.

The Bliss star posted images taken by the famed Frenchman, and one of which showed her posing topless for a stunning portrait.

Salma protected her modesty as she struck an elegant pose in front of the mirror. The other candid shot saw her preparing for the photoshoot with the famed photographer holding his camera in the background.

WATCH: Salma Hayek and daughter Valentina make surprise appearance together

She wrote: "Saddened by the news that photographer @patrickdemarchelier has left us, leaving behind a legacy of images that capture an era," and added black heart emojis.

Fans commented on the post and wrote: "So sorry for your loss," and, "beautiful photos," while many simply added: "RIP," and sent prayers.

The fashion photographer - who was one of Princess Diana's favorite snappers - died at the age of 78.

Salma paid tribute to the fashion photographer with some of his images

He was famed for taking the iconic black-and-white tiara portrait of the People's Princess, as well as capturing her for fashion magazines Vogue and Harper's Bazaar.

The sad news was announced on Patrick's Instagram page. The caption read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Demarchelier on March 31st 2022, at the age of 78.

"He is survived by his wife Mia, his three sons Gustaf, Arthur, Victor and three grandchildren."

Patrick Demarchelier passed away at the age of 78

Tributes have poured in from celebrities around the globe from the likes of Salma, Elizabeth Hurley, Gisele, Jennifer Garner and many more.

Kate Hudson shared her condolences and wrote, "Always loved working with Patrick so much. Very sad to hear of his passing. I am sending so much love to his family," with three love hearts.

American model and actress, Christie Brinkley, also commented and wrote: "I loved working with Patrick. I loved just hanging with Patrick on the many trips we did. I just loved him.

"He was a creative genius but in a casual seemingly effortless way, and he was fun and funny in his broken Franglais.

"My heart goes out to his beloved Mia, and his cherished Gustave Arthur and Victor and to his brother Eric."

