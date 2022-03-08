Martine McCutcheon poses on Instagram in £46 LBD and sheer spotty tights

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Martine McCutcheon made her fashion fans swoon on Monday with the full details of exactly how they can get her latest and adorably quirky all-black outfit from a range of high street fashion brands.

The Love Actually star has been taking to her Instagram stories recently to show off her eclectic wardrobe and when she modelled her latest ensemble, she made sure to tag every single item in her fabulous outfit from head to toe: the dress, tights and shoes – and we can't wait to check it all out!

Martine took a twist on the classic LBD with a black smock mini dress, £46, from River Island. The design features long puff sleeves which balance out the flattering tiered hem. The little tie details on each cuff and the neckline adds a tidy feminine finish. Best of all, the mini dress shows off Martine's fabulous legs and those tights…

Martine gorgeous in her little black dress

Get the look

Black Smock Mini Dress, £46, River Island

Luckily Martine's semi-sheer, black dot tights by Gipsy nouvelle are still available at £6.50, ASOS

Martine's tights

Gipsy nouvelle dot tights, £6.50, ASOS

We spotted that Martine's glossy shoes are another fun twist on a traditional wardrobe staple, the Dr Martens. This all-black flat in patent leather is the Dr Martens black 1461 mono flat shoe, now on sale Schuh for only £71.99.

Martine's shoes

Dr Martens 1461 mono flat shoe, was £109, now £71.99, Schuh down from £109

Martine wore her must-have outfit to announce another potential fashion insight for fans. In the same Instagram story she revealed that she is busy filming a show all about the 90s, she explained: "It's gonna be a real trip down memory lane for me and for lots of you possibly, it's all about the 90s and the movies at that time, so it's gonna be a fun one, can't wait!"

This could mean even more exciting and affordable high street shopping inspiration is yet to come from Martine McCutcheon!

