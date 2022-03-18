Debbie Gibson wows in leather miniskirt as she prepares for new tour The legendary singer hasn't aged a day

Debbie Gibson is gearing up for her highly-anticipated solo U.S tour and it looks like fans are in for a treat.

The eighties pop star looked sensational in a clip she posted on Instagram in which she was wearing a leather mini-skirt and singing as she took the bins out at her Las Vegas home.

Despite the messy job, Debbie managed to look chic, stylish and very toned as she belted out a tune while dragging the garbage to the curb - in heels no less!

She captioned the clip: "Sending love and peace to you all from my beautiful neighborhood. See my stories for a way to contribute to help the Ukrainian people.

Debbie took the bins out in style!

"PS - Very full bins this week from 3 different film and photo teams at my house !!! Stay tuned."

.

Debbie's The Body Remembers tour hits the road in June and promises to include many of her nostalgic hits from her 35 year career.

The singer began her career as a teenager and has had her fair share of trials and tribulations throughout her journey, but says youngsters today have it even harder.

Speaking to The Guardian in November 2021, she said: "With social media, there’s unsolicited feedback coming from everywhere. You need a backbone of steel, like the Kardashians.

Debbie's new tour begins in June 2022

"Young minds are not wired to process that. The price of fame these days is definitely high. Look, even I have a therapist on speed dial!"

But Debbie is in a great place and can't wait to hit the stage again.

The 15-stop tour will kick off in Minneapolis on 1 June and will hit cities such as Chicago, Boston, Dallas and Los Angeles before ending in San Diego on 26 June.

