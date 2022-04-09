Savannah Guthrie panics fans after she shares picture of her running on injured foot Savannah recently injured her foot

Savannah Guthrie has shared a picture of herself "running" an obstacle course, leaving fans concerned for her welfare after she sprained her toe.

"This is how ankles get sprained!" exclaimed one fan as another commented: "Be careful". The picture showed Savannah wearing a chambray midi dress with metallic pink sneakers as she made her way through the cameras and wires that lay across the floor; she captioned: "Running the plaza obstacle course".

Savannah revealed in early April that she had hurt her toe in an Instagram post in which she also shared photos of a new on-set look - slippers.

In one shot, the mom-of-two was on set and cooking up a storm in a chic midi-dress but while her top half looked stylish, her feet were clad in a pair of fluffy slippers.

The Today Show host zoomed in on her footwear in the next snapshot and the third image was of her foot with an ice pack on it. Savannah captioned the post: "Sprained toe silver lining - doing the show in slippers. I may never go back."

She is still rocking flat shoes it seems and several days ago even admitted that she may never return to heels. The news anchor was in Los Angeles and shared a behind-the-scenes picture which saw her in classic dark blue skinny jeans and a white tee paired with a Balmain double-breasted leather blazer, and animal-print loafers.

Savannah's post left fans concerned

"I’m starting to like you, flats!" Savannah captioned the post to which friends including Deborah Roberts shared their love of a flat shoe as well.

"On the flats train!!! I loved your look today," commented Today contributor Jill Martin whie one fan added: "YESSS! Welcome to the other side."

